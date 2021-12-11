PRINCETON — Harry Lee Patton, 82, of Princeton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Harry retired from Lowes to raise horses. He was of the Lutheran Faith and enjoyed building model boats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Patton; and one brother, Glenn Arthur Patton.
Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Patty Patton of Princeton; one son, Harry Patton of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota; one sister, Sharon Doman of Colorado; one grandson, Kyle Patton of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Patton.
He will be cremated per his wishes and services will be at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
