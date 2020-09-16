Tom Rodgers, 81, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Bowling Green. His parents were Judy Rodgers and Thomas Wassel Rodgers. Tom attended and played on the football team at the University of Kentucky. After leaving the university, he played football for a professional team in Canada. He was a member at the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Holland Rodgers Jr.; his infant twin brother, Charles W. Rodgers; and his sister, Jeanetta Rodgers Traylor.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan (Barry) Edmonson, of Madisonville, and Cathy (Perri) Carnes, of Denver, Colorado; son, Mark Rodgers, of Lexington; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his nieces, Carol Jane Phebus, of Hanson, Judy Comstock, of Louisville, and Jennifer Whitfield, of Hopkinsville.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Dennis Mayfield, Daron Jordan and Keith Cartwright officiating. A visitation will be held from Noon until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home. The family request that guest please wear mask upon entry for the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to Teen Challenge 231 St. Rt. 2839 Dixon, KY 42409 or the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
