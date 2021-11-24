Kathy Day, 58, of Mortons Gap, KY passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born November 10, 1963 in Hammond, IN to Mary Agnes Cook Crick and the late David Crick. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Kyle Lovan.
Kathy worked in administration for the State of Kentucky EPA. She was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, David Day; son, James Paul (Brittany) Lovan of Mortons Gap, KY; step-daughter, Kassidy Day of Dawson Springs, KY; mother, Mary Agnes “Maggie” Crick of Nortonville; two brothers, Tim (Tammy) Crick of Lawrenceburg, KY and Steve (Deena) Crick of Nortonville, KY; step-grandchildren, Hadleigh Day and Finleigh Day; along with several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Nortonville Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Tim Crick, Steve Crick, Randy Abbott, Kevin Doane, Ryan Doane, and Rocky Adcock. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Wyatt and Danny Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nortonville Baptist Church or Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be made available.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
