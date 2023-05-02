Joseph Stephen Garvan, 77, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Garvan was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Mr. Joseph Garvan and Mrs. Julia Doncevich Garvan. He retired from GE as a vane grinder with over 20 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and swimming and was of the Catholic faith. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Hanula.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth of Madisonville; two daughters, Cheryl (Bradley C.) Dunbar of Providence and Dawn Garvan of Frankfort; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, John Garvan of Edgerton, Wisconsin.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Melton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.meltonfuneralhome.com.
