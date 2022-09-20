CENTRAL CITY — Freddie Joe Penrod, 79, of Central City, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He worked maintenance for Super Value and was a proud Army Veteran.
Survivors: daughter, Alita Morris; son, Aaron (Devri) Penrod; and brother, Sammie (Gloria) Penrod.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central City. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy: Muhlenberg County Humane Society.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
