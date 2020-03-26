MORTONS GAP — James Blanchette, 92, of Mortons Gap, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born in O’Clare, Wisconsin, on May 8, 1927.
Mr. Blanchette was a U.S. Army veteran and the owner of Dale Indiana Pharmacy, where he worked as a pharmacist.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Chaney Blanchette of Mortons Gap; two children, Mark Johnston and his wife, Jenny, of Henderson and Terry Horn and her husband, Michael, of Nashville, Tennessee; one sister, Diane McCormack of Dale, Indiana; two grandsons, Ben Parker of Richmond, Virginia, and Tony Parker of Franklin, Tennessee; four great-grandchildren; special friends Bro. Terry Barnes, Gary Sims and Don Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
