Charlie Morris Jones, 88, of Dawson Springs, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He retired from the Kentucky State Department of Highways. Mr. Jones served his country in the United States Army for six years as a medic during the Korean Conflict and in the United States Air Force for 26 years as a Senior Master Sargent.
Survivors: daughters, Beverly (Art) Lewis and Vicki (Steve) Arnett; brothers, Johnny Jones, and Wendell Jones; and sister, Elizabeth Carolyn Bailey.
Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: New Suthards Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.