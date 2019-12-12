CLAY -- Adrena Green, 82, of Clay, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence. She was a beautician and owned Adrena's Beauty Shop. She was a member of Redeeming Love General Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters Rhonda Wright and Renea Cowan; and son Rob Green.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home. Burial: Blackford Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Memorial contribution: St. Anthony's Hospice.
