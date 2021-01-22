OWENSBORO — Jeanette Faye Miller Utley Frashure, 86, of Owensboro, died at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Frashure was born July 5, 1934, in Sacramento. She was the Pride Avenue Elementary School lunchroom manager and a member of Nickle Ridge Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Meldon Utley; second husband Vernon Frashure; brother Bobby M. Miller; and sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Clyde Vincent.
She is survived by her daughter, Mona Bowley of Owensboro; son Mack Utley of Kuttawa; grandchildren Jarod T. Bowley and Jeremy T. Bowley, both of Owensboro; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with the Rev. Ronnie Hendrix officiating, assisted by the Rev. Cletus Stinnett. Burial will be in Free Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.