Ronnie “Ron” Vaught, 70, of Providence, KY passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 4, 1950 to the late Sylvester Vaught Jr. and Ada Jernigan Vaught. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Eugene Vaught.
Ron was a US Army veteran, he retired from Island Creek Coal where he was a coal miner, also retired from Tyson Food/ River Valley Animal Foods. He was a hard working man that loved tinkering, collecting cars and a member of the UMWA. He was a devoted husband and loving dad.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Majors Vaught; two sons, Jeremiah Vaught of Providence and Toby Vaught of Providence; one sister, Cindy Byrd of Union Co. KY and two grandchildren, Alexander Vaught and Andrew Lowther.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 and after 12 p.m.. Thursday until the service time at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
