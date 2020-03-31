Russell V. Rhye, 81, of Providence, died March 27, 2020, at his home in Providence.
Survivors include his wife Haroldlene Rhye, son Roger Neal Rhye, brothers Terry Rhye, Neal Rhye and Bruce Rhye; and stepdaughtersJohnetta Fritz and Shanda Belt.
He was a member of the Providence Second Baptist Church and a retired coal miner.
Due to the executive order for the coronavirus, services and burial were private. A drive-thru visitation was Monday at the Jones Kirby Funeral Home.
