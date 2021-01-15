Lisa Gail Cates, 65 of Hanson, KY went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence.
She was born March 7, 1955 to the late Leonard Martin and Betty Lucas Martin. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, James Ervin Cates; brothers, Leonard Martin, Jr. and Freddy Martin both of Hanson; and two sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Stobaugh of Dawson Springs, KY and Cheryl Martin an infant.
She loved her pets, her dog “Spaz” and her cat, “Charlie.” She also loved UK Basketball. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Stephen) Ruby of Madisonville; one grandson, Conner Ruby of Madisonville; two brothers, Tony (Connie) Martin of Mortons Gap, KY and Jerry (Mary) Martin of Kuttawa, KY; two sisters, Rebecca Nelson of Calhoun, KY and Mary (Doug) Nelson of Hanson, KY; two sister in laws, Sue Martin of Henderson, KY and Tommie Ann Martin of Hanson; and several cousins; nieces;
and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Matthew Williams and Stephen Ruby officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Nelson, Jordan Langdon, Eli Langdon, Conner Ruby, and Tony Martin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
