JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Steven L. Ramsey CPA, 67, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 1, 1952, in Madisonville to the late Frances and Loyd W. Ramsey. Steve graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He worked as a finance director for the city of Madisonville for six years and retired after 19 years as the finance director for the city of Neptune Beach, Florida. Steven served as an usher and was a member at Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, and was previously a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains. He loved to sing gospel music and was a member of The New Apostles.
Steve enjoyed playing the guitar, reading and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Steve was a gift giver and enjoyed shopping for the women in his family for special occasions and holidays.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Ramsey; sons Ben (Tabitha) Ramsey of Richland, Cameron (Shannon) Vandiver of Madison, Alabama, and Shane (Lisa) Vandiver of Bowling Green; sisters Diana (Robert) Florea of Madisonville and Nancy (Anthony) Wilson of Manitou; grandchildren Cody Vandiver, Bailey Vandiver, Ashtyn Vandiver, Cayden Vandiver, Brady Vandiver, Riley Ramsey, Ally Ramsey and Kennedy Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Lantrip officiating and Jim Yonts assisting. Burial to follow at Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Ben Ramsey, Shane Vandiver, Matt Florea, Cameron Vandiver, Cody Vandiver and Josh Florea. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Florea and Tyler Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Steven's memory to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
