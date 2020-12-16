Norma Dell Kingery, 67, of Madisonville, died at 8:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a Lutheran and had worked at the Dollar General Store in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, her husband of 24 years, Henry Lee Green of Madisonville; four sons, Brian Kingery of Madisonville, Steven Kingery of Evansville, William (Cindy) Kingery of Newburgh, Indiana, and Dakota Kingery of Madisonville; a daughter, Kathleen (Rodney) Hyatt of Madisonville; two brothers, James Zoble of Minnesota and Robert (Vickie) Eastwood of Oklahoma; a sister, Penny (Raymond) Pleasant of Madisonville; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
Her service and visitation was yesterday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. Burial was in Nebo.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville was in charge of her arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliott mortuarycares.com.
