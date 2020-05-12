United States Navy veteran William “Bill” Sumpter, 71, of Earlington, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Greenville to the late Hester Mae Dempsey Sumpter and William Jesse Sumpter. Bill retired from Peabody Coal Company Camp 11 and was a volunteer firefighter with the Earlington Fire Department. He was a member of Earlington First Christian Church.
In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Ware Sumpter; daughter, Connie Peyton Gibson; and one sister.
Survivors include his son, Tommy (Kathy) Peyton of Madisonville; daughters, Lannette (Greg) Howton and Carla (Mike) Thomas, both of Madisonville; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
A private graveside service was held Monday at Concord Cemetery in Manitou with Pastor Kim Hudson officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Tommy Peyton, Mike Thomas, Brad Peyton, and Greg Howton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.