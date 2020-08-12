United States Navy Veteran Madison Wayne “JR” Sample, 60, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on May 6, 1960, to the late Nancy Slaton, who was his biological mother and Bobbie “Speedy” Sample. JR was a welder with Joe Leasure & Son and was very devoted to his work. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, he enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing and was always busy doing repairs. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Jones.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-eight years, Stacey Elkins Sample; his mother, Ruth Sample of Madisonville; son, Bobby (Haley) Sample of Slaughters, KY; daughters, Amy (Aaron) Hart of Dixon, KY and Maisie (Joey) Schneider of Providence, KY; sisters, Teresa Sample of Mortons Gap, KY, Cheryl Stine (Bill) Taylor of Providence and Jennifer (David) Yager of Wheatcroft, KY; brother, Kevin (Thelma) Whittinghill of Madisonville; grandchildren, Seth Schneider, Riley Hall, Braison Alexander, Zoey Schneider, Aedan Sample, Tyler Sample, Alec Hart and Avery Hart and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Daniel Orten officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Aaron Hart, Joey Schneider, Caleb DeHaven, Lucas Whittinghill, Trevor Ferguson, and Jamie Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made in JR’s memory to Righteous Souls Motorcycle Ministry https://www.righteous
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
