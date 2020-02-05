Shirley Foster Jones Appleby, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.
She was born February 27, 1942, in St. Charles, KY to the late Bradley Owen Foster and Avis I. Rogers Foster. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, William R. Jones; third husband, Ernest Appleby; and brother, Michael D. Foster.
Shirley managed the bakery and deli at Food Giant. She was a member of Covenant Community Church, where she took part in the Widows Ministry and the Women’s Ministry.
She is survived by one daughter, Kristi (Todd) Howard of Loxley, AL; one son, Chuck (Brandie) Clark of Mt. Washington, KY; step-daughter, Karen (Tim) Bass of Hopkinsville, KY; step-son, Randy Jones of Hopkinsville; one sister, Joyce Foster Bush of Madisonville; 2 grandchildren, Tori Howard and Elizabeth Tatum; four step-grandchildren, Brittney Newcom, Christopher Borders, Ashley Jones, and Leslie Watson; and her first husband, Charles Henry Clark of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Knight and Chaplain Pat Dew officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 11:00 A.M. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Community Church Building Fund or Deaconess Hospital Fund for Families. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
