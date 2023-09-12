Sherry Kirk, 77, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 2, 1946, in Logan County, West Virginia to the late Lonnie Shortridge and Kathleen Shell Shortridge. Sherry was a very loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed anything where she got to be involved with her kids and grandkids, including going to every travel ball game along with other sports. She spent time working outside and could be seen out in the neighborhood or on her weekly Sam’s Club trip.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ron Kirk; children, Tiffany Kirk, Kendra (Troy) Raaf, Erin (Joe) Weatherford, and Derek (Emily) Kirk; sister, Peggy White; and grandchildren, Conner and Cameron Raaf, Sydney, Kirk, Braxton, and Collier Weatherford, and Sadie, Maddie, and Ryker Kirk.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. Roy Ellis and Bro. C.D. Wolford officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Baptist Health Deaconess Home Care and Hosparus Health for the service and kindness extended to their family.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
