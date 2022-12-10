HANSON — Cynthia Lynn Dame, 59, of Hanson died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: son, Kyle Dame; daughter, Kristi Gaither; mother, Hilda Fox; sister, Jeannie Blanchard; and brother, Michael Fox.
Service: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Epilepsy Foundation of America.
