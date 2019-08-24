Peggy Ann Sullivan Waide passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, August 22nd at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Madisonville surrounded by her family. She was 82 years old. Until illness separated them, she resided with her husband of 60 years at their home in Earlington, KY. She was born on December 11th 1936 to Eugene and Anna Margaret Sullivan in Madisonville KY. She grew up living on Arch street in Madisonville in a home with her parents and grandparents Ernest and Opal Ramsey. She graduated from Madisonville High School in 1955 and attended Western Kentucky University before taking a position at Trover Clinic in Madisonville.
On October 18th 1958, She married Harry Doyle Waide of Providence, KY. in a ceremony at the "The Old Ramsey Homestead" on Government Bend Road in Hopkins County. They started their family in Providence but then moved to Madisonville where they spent most of their life together. Peggy was a real estate broker who owned Peggy Waide Real Estate in Madisonville. She received her GRI designation in 1974 and the CRS designation from the National Association of REALTORS in 1978. She was a member of the Realtor's National Marketing Institute and the Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. She was also commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.
Peggy was a vital and active part of our community serving as a volunteer at the First United Methodist Church and St Mary's Episcopal Church. She was active in Women's Club and Garden Club Activities. Her flowers won numerous garden club awards.
She formed Girl Scout Troop 138 and served as its leader. The troop was well known in the community for marching in numerous parades and completing various conservation projects throughout the county. From 1960 to 1975, Peggy was a Bridge instructor and was very active in Bridge Clubs, coordinating tournaments and hosting groups in her home. From 1971 to 1973 she served as a Lecturer for Weight Watchers of Kentuckiana.
Her greatest passion was her God and Savior Jesus Christ. She spent a great deal of time praying and studying the Bible. Through the years, she hosted numerous small groups and Bible Studies in her home. She enjoyed spending time talking about the Lord and deepening friendships with those God placed in her life. Even two days before she passed, she was singing hymns with the nurses by her hospital bed.
She is survived by her Husband Harry, who resides at their home in Earlington, KY. and their three children Suzanne Waide, Ben Waide (Lori) and Kent Waide (Stacy). Her Grandchildren include Hannah Curb Bernal (Nick), Mary Curb Manci (Michael), Tyler Waide, Logan Waide, Jonathan Waide, Katie Waide and Abby Waide.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene (Jobie) Sullivan and Anna Margaret Ramsey Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 26th at 1pm with visitation beginning at 11am at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville KY. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
