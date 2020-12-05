Benjamin Shane Cotton, 47, of Crayne, died Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his son, Jayden Shane Cotton; brothers Marc Cotton and Dewayne Cotton; partner Tammy Lemon; and stepchildren Brittany and Dusty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred H. and Glenda Cotton.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Eddyville with interment to follow.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
