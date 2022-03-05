SLAUGHTERS — Kevin Gamblin, 54, of Slaughters, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. He was a foreman for Envision Contractors. He was a minister for Hope For All.

Survivors: wife, Vicki Love Gamblin; sons, Noah Gamblin and Ethan Gamblin; daughters,Kaia Gamblin and Olivia Gamblin; step-daughter, Hannah Love; mother, Barbara Hancock Gamblin; sisters, Kimberli (Jim) Francis and Vicki (Rick) Harrell; and brothers, Louis (Mary) Gamblin, Steve (Karen) Gamblin, and Mike (Patricia) Hancock.

Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home of Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday at the funeral home.

