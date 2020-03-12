Margie Ellen Ice Shouse, 88 of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born September 17, 1931 in Giro, IN to the late John Wesley Ice and Eva May Potts Ice. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Shouse, two brothers, Delbert Ice and James Ice, one sister, Ruth Tolbert Ellis, and one son, Doug Kolb.
She was a member of Victory Church in Madisonville. She was a Cosmetologist for 12 years, worked at Ligon Specialized Hauler and was the owner of Independent Hauler Association since 1978. She was also a KY Kernel. Margie loved to cook, travel and watch UK basketball. She loved her family gatherings with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Steve ( Beverly) Kolb of Madisonville, and Brian Kolb of Madisonville; one daughter, Karen ( Randy) Kittinger of Madisonville; two sisters; Betty Cain of Princeton, IN, and Jane Arnold of Petersburg, IN; seven grandchildren; Ryan Kolb, Alicia Pollard, Wesley Farmer, Don Kolb, Laura Faughender, Brandy Forker, and Jamie Franks; eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Victory Church in Madisonville with Pastor Kris Goodman, Pastor Roy Ellis, Pastor Dan Saunders and Pastor Gary Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Barnett-Strother Funeral home and 10:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Kolb, Don Kolb, Mason Kolb, Wes Farmer, Jason Pollard, Travis Faughender and Kolbey Faughender. Honorary pallbearers will be Jax Pollard and Jase Pollard.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
