Robert Richard “Dick” Mabrey, 80, of Madisonville died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.
He worked for himself on many endeavors before retiring from the insurance business. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Elease Mabrey; son, Rick (Tricia) Mabrey; daughter, Laura (Rory) McMahan; and sister, Gail Crowe.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in the memory of Dick to the First Baptist Church Youth Group, 246 N. Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
