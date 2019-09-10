Ashby, Bradley C. Beloved husband of the late Lareca M. Ashby (nee Lee); dear father of Carrie Wagy; step-father of Sandy Faulkner, Robert (Kelly) Boswell and Barbara (Ron) Goode; dear grandfather of Moriah, Jenna, India, Bobby, Brenda, Brandon, Brian, Brooke and Dillon; brother of Wayne Ashby and Lola Ranes; our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Ashby graduated from Hanson High School in Kentucky, served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from McDonell Douglas in St. Louis as an airplane mechanic.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Saint Ann, Missouri, and again from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
