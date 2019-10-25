PRINCETON -- Jonathan Lee Penrod, 47, of Princeton, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home.
Jonathan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Shannon Payne Penrod; one brand-new son that was born on the day of his father's passing, Cody Edward Lee Penrod; parents, Jackie Leon and Lola Mae (Bridges) Penrod; two sisters, Belinda Gail Brown of Madisonville and Sandra Jane Martin, and husband, Kris, of Madisonville; one brother, Billie Jo Penrod of Madisonville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Charitable contributions may be made in Jonathan's memory to Fredonia Pentecostal Worship Center, 265 Highway 902 E, Fredonia, KY 42411. You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
Morgan's Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
