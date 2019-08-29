Erika Phelps, 78, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home. She was born Feb. 28, 1941, to the late Peter and Dorthea (Preusch) Ackermann of Wixhausen, Germany. She met and married Robert Phelps while he was there with the military, she then moved to the United States. She enjoyed singing and watching "Little House on the Prairie" and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Phelps; a brother, Peter Ackermann; and her sisters, Hildegard, Elfriede, Sofie, Irmgard, Dora, Gerdrud and Brigitte.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Missy) Phelps of Nortonville; a daughter, Doris (James) Rickard of Dawson Springs; five grandchildren, Dominic, Sabrina, Nick, Isabel and Ethan; two great-grandchildren, Dennis and Annabell; and a brother, Werner Ackermann of Wixhausen, Germany.
A memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday at New Good Hope Church in Nortonville with Brother Larry Phaup officiating. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
