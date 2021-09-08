Charlene Louise Roberts, 75, of Dawson Springs, journeyed to heaven from her earthly home on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence. Ms. Roberts was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Melvin Brasher Brooks and Helen Louise Travers Brooks. She worked for many years in retail. She was a member of the Dayspring Assembly of God Church in Dawson Springs. Her passion was to impact her community for the Kingdom of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Roberts (departed Aug. 4, 2018); one sister, Betty Ross; and one brother, Richard Lee Brooks.
Ms. Roberts is survived by two daughters, Peggy Woodruff (Scott) of Dawson Springs and Amy Carter of Nebo; one son, John Carter (Malarin) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Breanna Woodruff, Dylan Woodruff and Elliott Carter; along with nieces, nephews and greats, as well as adopted family members and a host of treasured friends and family of faith.
Visitation for Charlene Louise Roberts will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Kathy Redden officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Active pallbearers include John Carter, Amy Carter, Scott Woodruff, Dylan Woodruff, Tim Bruce and Daniel Garvett. Honorary pallbearers include Joe Redden and Aaron Pendley.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed with donations to be made to Crayon Bucket Ministries, P.O. Box 63, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the service may view it on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
