BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cassandra “Cassie” Lukens, 54, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Cassie was born April 1, 1967, in Morganfield to David Markham and Shelia (Lovell) Carson.
She was a 1985 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School in Madisonville. She received her associate degree in nursing from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, in 1992.
Cassie married the love of her life, John Lukens, on Nov. 30, 1991. Together, they welcomed their son John Cole and daughter Riley.
She worked as an RN doing home health care from 1992 until 2000 when she decided to step away and spend her time doing what she loved most — raising her children and being more involved in their activities, schools and her community.
Cassie put her heart and soul into everything she did. She spent several years in the Boys & Girls Clubs Auxiliary of Bloomington, Indiana, and served as president her final year. She played a major role in planning and volunteering for the Strawberry Shortcake Festival that is held every spring in Bloomington. She was also a volunteer in the schools of her children by planning school carnivals, Christmas gift shops and all other activities where she was needed. She worked tirelessly as “team mom” and as a member of the booster club for all her children’s baseball, basketball and soccer teams.
Her battle with cancer was long and tough, but she met the challenge just the same as she did every obstacle that came her way — with tenacity and a quiet strength that was unwavering. If you shed a single tear for her, she would say “No tears! I’m living every day!” And that is exactly what she did. She met every day with such strength and determination.
To know her was to love her. She will be remembered as being the one you turn to that was always there to lend a hand. She touched the hearts of all who knew her. You could always count on her beautiful smile that she gave so freely, which could only be complete with her signature red lipstick.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Hope Markham.
Cassie is survived, celebrated and remembered by her loving husband of 30 years, John Lukens; her children, John Cole and Riley Lukens of Bloomington, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Jessica Elliot (Ross) and Melissa Lukens of Illinois; her parents, Shelia (Lovell) Carson of Indiana and David Markham (Cheryl) of Kentucky; her sister, Tracy (Markham) Vanover (Harlan Looney) of Indiana and James Ligon (Donette) of Arkansas; two granddaughters, Remi and Josie Elliot; nieces Presley Lovell, Savannah Ligon, Amanda Norbits and Jennifer Norbits; nephews Hayden Looney, Jakob Ligon, Ryan Engle and Brad Engle; and great-niece and great-nephew Micah and Kash Richardson.
The visitation and service will be on Sunday at Allen Funeral Home, 4155 South Old State Road 37, Bloomington, IN 47401. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the service will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Immediately following the service, Cassie will be laid to rest with a brief grave site gathering at Valhalla Memory Gardens, 310 N. Johnson Ave., Bloomington, IN 47404.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Bloomington, Indiana, at bgcbloomington.org/support.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com.
