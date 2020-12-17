Judy Fireline, 83, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She was a member of Dunn Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Fireline.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 66 years, Delbert Fireline; children Debbie (Jimmy) McCord, Cindy Fireline and Sherry Fireline; her grandchildren, Chad (Amber) Spurlin, Bradley (Brooke) McCord, Jeremy McCord, Julie (Matt) Vaughn, Jill Fireline and Mandy (Daniel) Kramer; and great-grandchildren Brylee and Josey Spurlin, Aly and Ava McCord and Alex and Adelynn Kramer.
There will be no service.
Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
