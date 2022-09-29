DAWSON SPRINGS — Delbert Fireline, 88, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
He was a member of Dunn Baptist Church. He farmed his entire life and loved it so much. With help from his son-in-law, Jimmy, he was able to farm until he was 85 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, and his son, Jerry.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Debbie (Jimmy) McCord, Cindy Fireline, and Sherry Fireline; his grandchildren, Chad (Amber) Spurlin, Bradley (Brooke) McCord, Jeremy McCord, Julie (Matt) Vaughn, Jill Fireline, and Mandy (Daniel) Kramer; and great-grandchildren, Brylee and Josey Spurlin, Aly and Ava McCord, and Alex and Adelynn Kramer.
Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Dunn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 331, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at McNeely Cemetery, Walton Calvert Road, Dawson Springs. Mike Duncan will be officiating. There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.