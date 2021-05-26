Tonya Michelle Lyles White, 47, known as Meme to all the kids she loved, entered into eternal rest at 2:06 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born Nov. 3, 1973, in Madisonville to Phillip Lyles Sr. and Carol Dickerson Lyles. She graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 1992. Before her illness, she worked as an office assistant at Multi-Care Medical Clinic.
Tonya was a faithful member of Word of Faith Christian Center, where she was active on the Vacation Bible School Committee. She loved seafood and especially enjoyed going to Red Lobster with her Dad.
Tonya had a great love for children and was always willing to help with all of them. She enjoyed watching over them and spending time with them. So many of those kids loved her dearly.
Tonya was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allie Austin, Sylvester Dickerson, Edith Lyles and George Lyles.
She leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters Shekinah White of Owensboro and Shemya White of Madisonville; parents Carol Lyles and Phillip Lyles Sr.; special daughter Courtney Clark of Owensboro; sisters Tawanna Lyles of Madisonville, Precious Shephard of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Tamara Pickens of Merrillville, Indiana; brother Phillip Lyles Jr. of Madisonville; grandchildren Jayston White, Jeremyan Sharp, Jaslyn Sharp and Bryson White; six aunts; four uncles; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Word of Faith Christian Center with walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday. Burial will be in Westside Oddfellows Cemetery.
A mask is required for attendance.
Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
