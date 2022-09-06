Barbara Ann Priest, 76, of Madisonville died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson.
She was a real estate agent at Rudd Realty and a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Amy (Brad) Ayer, Russ Priest, and Ron (Madonna) Priest, and sister, Gay Gentry.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.