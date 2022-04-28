MARION — Algie Mae Richards, 92, of Marion, died April 26, 2022, at Crittenden County Health and Rehab. She was a member of Prospect Baptist Church, a retired Hopkins County, school teacher, and a member of the Crittenden County Homemakers.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Dr. Greg) Maddux of Marion; grandchildren, Dr. Libby (Jarrod Singleton) Maddux of Marion and David (Allison) Maddux of Marion; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Maddux, Quinn Maddux, and Nellie Singleton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richards, and her parents, Clyde and Audry Lacy.
The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion with interment in Prospect Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Sunday.
Donations may be made to the Prospect Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Eva Tucker, 493 Tucker Lane, Princeton, KY 42445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.