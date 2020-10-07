Theresa Newberry, 56, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home. She was a cook at the Coon Dog Inn.

Survivors include her daughters, Summer Owen, Torey Tidwell and Sabrina Brown; brother James Tidwell; and sisters Frances Reynolds and Vicktoria Tidwell.

Celebration of life visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday at her sister’s home, Frances Reynolds, 13246 Hopkinsville Road, Nortonville.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.