ISLAND — Larry Lee Chappell, 74, of Island, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Chappell was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Madisonville to Virginia Lee Fox “Bugs” Chappell and the late Lawrence Chappell. He was a 1964 graduate of Mayfield High School in Mayfield, and he retired after working as a truck driver for more than 50 years.
Mr. Chappell is preceded in death by his father; his wife, Yvonne Shelton Chappell (departed March 5, 2014); and a grandson, Cale Chappell.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Lee Fox “Bugs” Chappell of Dawson Springs; four sons and daughters-in-law, Brett and Diana Chappell of Dawson Springs, Shane and Tiffany Chappell of Providence, Mance and MaryGrace Chappell of Dawson Springs and Kyle and Jill Chappell of Island; six grandchildren, Brandon (Kelly) Chappell, Brittney (Jorden) Dever, Cash Chappell, Elly Chappell, Bert Chappell and William Chappell; and four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Chappell, Hudson Dever, Ford Chappell and Easton Dever.
Graveside Services for Larry Lee Chappell will be 2 p.m. Friday at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Troy Jent officiating.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Mr. Chappell’s service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneral
homefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.