Carolyn Jeanette Orten, 84, of Dawson Springs, passed away on November 24, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Orten was born in Millington, Tennessee to James Caldwell Scott and Etta Lorene Franks Scott. She owned and operated “Carolyn’s Restaurant” in Ft. Myers, Florida and she worked as a Nurse Aide at Fox Nursing Facility in Dawson Springs. She was a member of the Ilsley Community Church.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Lee “R.L.” Orten; her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie Bivins (Gary) of Dawson Springs; two step daughters, Helen Parker (Leon) of Hopkinsville, and Nancy Sanders (Terry) of Louisville; one step son, Roger Orten of Hopkinsville; one sister, Nancy Federecci of Millington, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, the Rev. Dennis Wilson; two brothers, James Scott and Wayne Scott; and one step son, Ronald Orten. A visitation for Carolyn Jeanette Orten will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with the Rev. David Hoard officiating.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
