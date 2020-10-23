Virginia Loretta Gaines, 87, of White Plains, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Born Jan. 30, 1933, to the late Carlos and Clara (Hight) Crick, she attended Mannington Baptist Church, where she enjoyed fellowship and worship.
She worked at Enro Factory for eight years, then spent her time raising her family. She was a kind, gentle person loved by all that knew her, yet strong in her convictions. She was a skilled seamstress, could make anything, loved to knit and enjoyed fishing. Her true joy in life was cooking breakfast for Spencer when he came to visit and time with her husband of 67 years and family gathered.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Gaines; brothers Marvin and Leggett Crick; one brother-in-law; and three sisters-in-law.
She is survived by beloved husband, Edward “Bro. Bill” Gaines; daughter Trudy (Jack) Bell of Sacramento; son Spencer (Melissa) Gaines of Princeton, Indiana; grandchildren Marc (Kim) Bell and Brandy (Wes) Mills; great-grandchildren Carly, Rupp, Taylor, Halley and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Marc Bell and Bro. Spencer Gaines officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Bro. Keith Harris, Jerry Hicks Sr., Barry Darnell, Michael Gaines, Wes Mills and Jack Bell.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.