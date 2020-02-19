Adell Hughlett, 91, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Paragon. Born July 19, 1928, to the late William and Virgie (Dill) Jernigan, she was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church and a retired cafeteria worker for Outwood and South Hopkins schools. She always enjoyed traveling when she had the chance and was an avid UK Wildcats fan. She was always very proud of her family and loved time with each of them.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Woodrow Browning and John Hughlett; children Hugh Browning and Sandra Eli; brothers Hoyt Jernigan and James Vandiver; great-grandchildren Abby and Alli Slate; great-great-grandchild Emmalynn Eli; and stepmother Lois Jernigan.
Survived by her are her daughter, Kay (David) Fox; grandchildren Scott Eli, Jason (Anissa) Eli, Ryan (Elsa) Fox, Carol (Glen) Slate, Sonja (Nathan) Richey and Travis (Echo) Fox; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and stepson Durwood (Gladys) Browning.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Reno and Bro. Danny Fireline officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.