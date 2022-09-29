DAWSON SPRINGS — Lisa Carol O’Reilly, 60, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her residence. She was a house supervisor at the Outwood Rescare facility and a member of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Kevin O’Reilly; daughter, Kayleigh Starzyk (Michael); son, Phillip Craig II (Jessica); father, Clayborn Hunter; brothers, Clayborn Hunter, Jr. (Anna), Mark Hunter (Valerie), and Richard Hunter (Monica); and sister, Andrea Hunter.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. O’Reilly’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy: Shriners Children’s, Corporate Headquarters, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.