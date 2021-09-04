James Kenneth “Kenny” Ferguson, 69, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born in Chandler, Arizona, on Sept. 2, 1951, to the late Clifton H. and Juanita Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson was a member of House of Prayer for All People, a Teamsters’ Union member and had worked at Jack Cooper Transport, where he hauled Corvette cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Culberson.
Mr. Ferguson is survived by his wife, Judith Ann “Annie” Ferguson of Nortonville; two children, Jennifer Lynn (Jeff) Starks of Hopkinsville and John Robert (Andrea) Ferguson of Owensboro; three stepchildren, Sarah Lindstrom- Chapman of Varna, Illinois, Hannah (Danny) Dyar of Pendleton, South Carolina, and Jesse Clampitt of Shabbona, Illinois; five grandchildren, Joanna Mayes, Jordan Starks, Evan Ferguson, Zachary Ferguson and John Charles Ferguson; five step-grandchildren Kirsten Chapman, Anavah Dyar, Alexander Chapman, Nehemiah Dyar and Elias Dyar; two great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Mayes and Jasmine Mayes; one niece; and one nephew.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Carl Tichenor officiating. Burial will be private at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Starks, John Phillips, John Ferguson, Evan Ferguson, Jesse Clampitt and Joshua Mayes.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
