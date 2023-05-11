Shirley Jean Martin, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born June 11, 1934, to the late Clyde and Flora (McClearn) Renshaw of Nortonville.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Martin, and three brothers, Jimmy Renshaw, Junior Renshaw, and Jerry Renshaw.
Survived by her four children, Alan (Anita) Martin of Hanson, Cindy (Jack) Bauman of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Will “Marty” (Lisa) Martin of Bean Station, Tennessee, and Debbie Bumpus of Henderson; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby (Lane) Renshaw of Tennessee.
The funeral arrangements will be private for immediate family only with burial in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
