SACRAMENTO — William Curtis Davis, 100, of Sacramento, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 6:25 p.m. at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Davis was born April 30, 1920, in McLean County. He was a heavy equipment operator for the State Highway Department, and was also a farmer. He was a member of Towers Chapel Methodist Church. His favorite pastime was fishing with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kuma Lee Bryant Davis; sons William Lee Davis and Lonnie Joe Davis; grandson William Andrew Peebles; great-great-granddaughter Aspen Rickard; brother Lawrence Coleman Davis; sisters Opal Lee Tucker and Shelby Jean Arnett; and daughter-in-law Peggy Davis.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry (Connie) Davis of Madisonville and Kenny (Regina) Davis of Fulton; daughter Eva Jane Davis of Sacramento; daughter-in-law Soney Davis of Loganville, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Towers Chapel Methodist Church in Sacramento, with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial in Free Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 10 a.m. at the church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.