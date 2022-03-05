LAVERGNE, Tenn. — Mr. Willis Lewis “Winky” Noonan, Jr. 49, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:48 a.m. at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and had worked as a purchasing supervisor at Glitter Wrap in Madisonville. Willis was very active with the National Kidney Foundation as a recipient and advocate.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Lewis Noonan, Sr. and Frances Marie Haynes Noonan; an infant son; sister, Debra Kaye Haynes; brother, George Newcomb; and an infant sister.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sidina Chandler Noonan; daughter, Erica Chandler of LaVergne, Tennessee; six siblings, Willie Mae Haynes of Clinton, Alfred Lee Haynes of Clairemore, Oklahoma, Linda Joyce Turner and Tamara Denise (John) Gause, both of Union City, Tennessee, Ruby Jane Noonan of Clinton, and Jerry Lewis (Jennifer) Noonan of Bardwell; two grandchildren, AnnDrea Marie Chandler and Drake Lewis “Lil Lewis” Chandler; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Pastor Terrence Minor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Monday at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Donations: National Kidney Foundation — 4728 Spottswood Ave. — Memphis, TN 38117.
Brown Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
