DAWSON SPRINGS — Virginia Lee “Trinket” McGregor, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee. Mrs. McGregor was born October 3, 1951, to Claude Shiver and Marjorie Annette Hollingsworth Jacobs in Savannah, Georgia. She worked in the education field for 27 years with the Hopkins County Board of Education. Between 1996 and 2018 she was a Special Needs Teacher (FMD) at Hopkins County Central High School. She obtained her Master’s Degree and Rank 1. She was a member of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Mark McGregor of Dawson Springs; daughter, Michelle Larkins (Marty) of Nortonville; son, Brad Nelson (Holly) of Dixon; stepdaughter, Christy Darnell (Dwight) of Madisonville; stepson, Bo McGregor (Jackie) of Graham; three sisters, Lindy Jacobs (Rick Laughlin) of Staunton, Virginia, Margie Apperson (Ricky) of Sylvester, Georgia, and Julia Shiver VanHorn (Marty) of Ellaville, Georgia; three brothers, Chris Jacobs of Mesa, Arizona, Don Jacobs (Deann) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Dennis Jacobs, Perry, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jacob Larkins, Zachary Larkins, Kyle Knierim, Alaina Stone, Haleigh McGregor, Bradin Nelson, Brice Nelson, Summer Stone, and Rylan Harting; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Larkins, Carlee Larkins, Easton Larkins, Enslie Larkins, and Camdyn Webster.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Jessup and Rev. Bobby Sellers officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mrs. McGregor’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
