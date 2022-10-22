HANSON — Margaret Louise Wells Branson, 94, of Hanson, passed from this life into the glorious presence of Jesus Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born May 2, 1928, in Madisonville to the late Johnny and Evelyn Wells. She married David Thomas Branson in 1948. She was an active member of Hanson Baptist Church. She enjoyed visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved playing Skipbo with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Branson, and brother, Jerry Wells.
Survivors include one daughter, Brenda Branson of Hanson; two sons, Gary (Charlotte) Branson and Tom (Connie) Branson, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Jeremy Branson of Franklin, David (Ashley) Branson of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Trevor (Brooke) Madera of Chicago, Illinois, Seth (Julia) Branson of Houston, Texas, Jack (Callie) Branson of Cleveland, Tennessee, Andra (Andrew) Allen of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Luke (Amanda) Branson of Hanson, Josiah (Christine) Branson of Cleveland, Tennessee, Jillian Walker of Madisonville, and Kelly Cooley of White Plains; and 30 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Hanson Baptist Church in Hanson, with Tom Branson officiating.
Burial was held at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret’s memory to Hanson Baptist Church, 130 Sunset Road, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
