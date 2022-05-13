Grethel Harris, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born October 2, 1942, in Wilsondale, West Virginia, to the late Hazel Brewer Marcum and Ked Marcum, Sr. She worked at York and Speed Queen as a machine operator. She loved to go bowling, go to the races, and loved flowers. Grethel was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion of thirty years, James Young, Sr.; husband, Paul Harris; and brother, Thomas Marcum.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Terry) Young of Nebo; son, Henry (Jeanne) Marcum of Manitou; daughters, Betty Hudson, Lisa (Anthony) Allen, and Hazel Duval (Debbie Vandiver), all of Madisonville, Tammy Hawkins of Pembroke, and Vanessa (David) Fields of South Carolina; brothers, Ked Marcum, Jr. and Wade Marcum, both of West Virginia; sisters, Brenda Fisher and Jewell Marcum, both of West Virginia; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Evans officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Randall Cates, Mark Allen, Terry Young, Ked Wright, Josh Hancock, Blake Duncan, and Zach Schreiner.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
