Sheila Ann Wimberly, 70, of White Plains passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Lakeland, Florida.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Wimberly Durham; son, John Wimberly; and sister, Jan Bass.
Services will be private at a later date.
