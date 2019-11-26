Jewell "Bill" "Candyman" Plunkett, 82 of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Madisonville.
He was born May 18, 1937 in Linden, TN to the late General Robert Plunkett and Mandy E. Anglin Plunkett. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Lee, Leonard, Robert Earl, Ernest, James, John Franky, Willie, and a baby Plunkett; two sisters, Mary Jane Plunkett Cliften and Ruby Mae Plunkett Corbit.
Jewell was a coal miner, military man for nine and a half years. He loved to work, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was a Christian and loved the Lord and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Smith Plunkett of Madisonville; five sons, Leonard Alan (Susie) Plunkett of Colorado, Wade C. Plunkett of Murfreesboro, TN, Mark Plunkett of Madisonville, Jewell "Bill" (Kim) Plunkett of Madisonville, and Franklin Dwight (Shannon) Plunkett of Muhlenberg Co., KY; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. James Parish and Bro. Steve Meredith officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ernie Eastwood, Jason Virge, Jerry Plunkett, Ricky Plunkett, Johnny Plunkett, Kenneth Plunkett, Brandon Terry, and Joseph Hocker.
