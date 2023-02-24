Lee Roy Smith, 95, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Sebree to the late Vivian Paddock Smith and Alvie Smith. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He had been employed as a machine operator with U.C. Milk Company. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Smith; son, Donald Smith; brothers, Edward Smith, James Smith, William Smith, and Shirley Smith; and sister, Evadene Smith.
Survivors include his son, Kerry (Ilona) Smith of Madisonville; daughter, Joan (Glenn) Starks of Crowley, Texas; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with military rites performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Kerry Lynn Smith, Jr., Timothy Smith, Jamie Lamb, Erin Willard, Kaylen Smith, and Corgan Smith.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
